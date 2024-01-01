2017 Buick Envision

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED

DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE

Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features.

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...

Steering wheel heated leather-wrapped

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air vents rear console

Audio system feature Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier

Brake parking electronic

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Differential automatic locking rear twin clutch AWD system

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Exhaust dual stainless-steel with bright tips

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

GVWR 5247 lbs (2380 kg)

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Glass laminated front doors

Head restraints front 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft

Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable

Lighting interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim

Luggage rack roof-rails chrome

Noise control system active noise cancelation

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seat rear 1-touch flat-folding manual levers located in cargo area

Seat rear 60-40 split-folding reclining and sliding

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed seating

Steering wheel controls audio phone interface Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls

Sunglass storage overhead

Suspension front HiPer Strut

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Windows power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down

Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators

Tire 17 Inch (43.2 cm) compact spare located under rear cargo floor

Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) 10-spoke aluminum with premium Manoogian Silver finish

Audio system Buick IntelliLink Radio AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports inside centre console auxiliary input jack and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Appl...

Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch multi-colour configurable display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery life and compass

Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster outside rearview mirror and driver personalization

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet at 4G LTE speeds includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data...

Power outlet 110V 400W 3-prong located in the rear of center console

Power outlets 12-volt auxiliary located inside console storage bin inside centre console rear of centre console and cargo area

USB ports dual charging-only located in the rear of the centre console