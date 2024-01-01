Menu
Account
Sign In
Elevate Your Drive with the 2017 Buick Envision Premium I: Luxury Performance and Style in One Elegant Package Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this 2017 Buick Envision Premium I. This Summit White beauty with its sophisticated beige interior is designed for those who crave a refined driving experience. The 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive ride while the AWD drivetrain provides confidence in any weather condition. Step inside and be greeted by a cabin that exudes comfort and elegance. The spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo making it ideal for weekend getaways or daily commutes. Advanced safety features including a rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring provide peace of mind on every journey. The Envision Premium I is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to keep you connected and entertained. Enjoy the convenience of a hands-free liftgate allowing easy access to the rear cargo area even when your hands are full. The intuitive infotainment system features a large touchscreen display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility ensuring you stay connected on the go. Dont miss the opportunity to own this meticulously maintained used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I. Elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that stands out in style comfort and performance. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2017 Buick Envision

82,019 KM

Details Description Features

$21,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Envision

Premium I

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Envision

Premium I

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11692621
  2. 11692621
  3. 11692621
  4. 11692621
  5. 11692621
  6. 11692621
  7. 11692621
  8. 11692621
  9. 11692621
  10. 11692621
  11. 11692621
  12. 11692621
  13. 11692621
  14. 11692621
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,019KM
VIN LRBFXESX5HD127164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5510A
  • Mileage 82,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Drive with the 2017 Buick Envision Premium I: Luxury Performance and Style in One Elegant Package Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this 2017 Buick Envision Premium I. This Summit White beauty with its sophisticated beige interior is designed for those who crave a refined driving experience. The 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive ride while the AWD drivetrain provides confidence in any weather condition. Step inside and be greeted by a cabin that exudes comfort and elegance. The spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo making it ideal for weekend getaways or daily commutes. Advanced safety features including a rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring provide peace of mind on every journey. The Envision Premium I is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to keep you connected and entertained. Enjoy the convenience of a hands-free liftgate allowing easy access to the rear cargo area even when your hands are full. The intuitive infotainment system features a large touchscreen display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility ensuring you stay connected on the go. Don't miss the opportunity to own this meticulously maintained used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I. Elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that stands out in style comfort and performance. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features.
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Steering wheel heated leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents rear console
Audio system feature Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Brake parking electronic
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Differential automatic locking rear twin clutch AWD system
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Exhaust dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
GVWR 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Glass laminated front doors
Head restraints front 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft
Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable
Lighting interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
Luggage rack roof-rails chrome
Noise control system active noise cancelation
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat rear 1-touch flat-folding manual levers located in cargo area
Seat rear 60-40 split-folding reclining and sliding
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed seating
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension front HiPer Strut
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tire 17 Inch (43.2 cm) compact spare located under rear cargo floor
Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) 10-spoke aluminum with premium Manoogian Silver finish
Audio system Buick IntelliLink Radio AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports inside centre console auxiliary input jack and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Appl...
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch multi-colour configurable display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery life and compass
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet at 4G LTE speeds includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data...
Power outlet 110V 400W 3-prong located in the rear of center console
Power outlets 12-volt auxiliary located inside console storage bin inside centre console rear of centre console and cargo area
USB ports dual charging-only located in the rear of the centre console
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with Driver Shift Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 71,145 KM $53,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Dauphin, MB
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 97,488 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I for sale in Dauphin, MB
2017 Buick Envision Premium I 82,019 KM $21,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,550

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Envision