$21,550+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Envision
Premium I
2017 Buick Envision
Premium I
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$21,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5510A
- Mileage 82,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2017 Buick Envision Premium I: Luxury Performance and Style in One Elegant Package Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this 2017 Buick Envision Premium I. This Summit White beauty with its sophisticated beige interior is designed for those who crave a refined driving experience. The 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission ensures a smooth and responsive ride while the AWD drivetrain provides confidence in any weather condition. Step inside and be greeted by a cabin that exudes comfort and elegance. The spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo making it ideal for weekend getaways or daily commutes. Advanced safety features including a rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring provide peace of mind on every journey. The Envision Premium I is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to keep you connected and entertained. Enjoy the convenience of a hands-free liftgate allowing easy access to the rear cargo area even when your hands are full. The intuitive infotainment system features a large touchscreen display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility ensuring you stay connected on the go. Don't miss the opportunity to own this meticulously maintained used 2017 Buick Envision Premium I. Elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that stands out in style comfort and performance. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402