2021 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Chestnut with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5851A
- Mileage 107,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir: A Sophisticated Blend of Luxury and Performance for the Discerning Canadian Driver Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with the 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir tailored for those who demand more from their driving experience. This elegant SUV finished in a stunning White Frost Tricoat offers a refined journey with its powerful 3.6L V6 engine delivering 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The advanced 9-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth responsive drive while the AWD system provides confidence in all Canadian weather conditions. Inside the Enclave Avenir greets you with opulence featuring Chestnut perforated leather-appointed seating that promises comfort on every journey. The Avenir Technology Package enhances your drive with Adaptive Cruise Control Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and a Premium Suspension Package for a seamless ride. For those who enjoy the great outdoors the Trailering Package with a 5000 lbs. capacity and Hitch Guidance makes towing a breeze. Stay connected with the 8" diagonal Buick Infotainment System offering navigation Bluetooth streaming and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This Enclave is not just a vehicle; it’s a statement of sophistication and capability perfect for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
