$34,850+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
75,727KM
VIN 3GNKBHRS1PS154877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5450A
- Mileage 75,727 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Engine air filtration monitor
Hitch Guidance (Included and only available with (V92) trailering equipment.)
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Standard on AWD models. AWD models with (LGX) 3.6LV engine also include (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active Aero Grille Shutters
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) Includes (V92) trailering equipment.)
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Air vents rear console
Engine control stop/start system
Engine control stop/start system override
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Seating 5-passenger
Steering wheel urethane
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Taillamps LED
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Compass digital
Glovebox lockable electronic
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down
Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down
Antenna body-colour
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Exhaust dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Tires P235/65R18 all-season blackwall
Seats front buckets
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Sensor cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Grille Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio ((LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Mouldings lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Seat trim Premium Cloth
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Headlamps IntelliBeam (Included with Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells and backlit USB ports
Driver Mode Selector includes Tour (FWD) Sport All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Snow/Ice Tow/Haul and Off-Road
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Grazen Metallic aluminum
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 10.2 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connec...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Chevrolet Blazer