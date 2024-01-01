2023 Chevrolet Blazer

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Driver Restriction Features

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) Includes (V92) trailering equipment.)

FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Air vents rear console

Engine control stop/start system

Engine control stop/start system override

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Liftgate rear manual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Seating 5-passenger

Steering wheel urethane

GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)

Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down

Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate

Taillamps LED

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers

Compass digital

Glovebox lockable electronic

Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down

Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down

Antenna body-colour

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Exhaust dual-outlet with circular bright tips

Tires P235/65R18 all-season blackwall

Seats front buckets

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Sensor cabin humidity and windshield temperature

Grille Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar

Axle 3.47 final drive ratio ((LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Mouldings lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)

Seat trim Premium Cloth

Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...

Headlamps IntelliBeam (Included with Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells and backlit USB ports

Driver Mode Selector includes Tour (FWD) Sport All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Snow/Ice Tow/Haul and Off-Road

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Grazen Metallic aluminum

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour