Unleash the Power and Luxury of the 2023 GMC Acadia Denali: Perfect for the Discerning Canadian Driver Step into the world of refined power and luxury with the 2023 GMC Acadia Denali. This used SUV dressed in an elegant Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior is designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. The robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers an impressive 310 horsepower ensuring a thrilling yet smooth drive while the 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain provide superior control and handling in all Canadian weather conditions. Inside the Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seats offer unparalleled comfort accommodating up to six passengers with its versatile 2-2-2 seating configuration. The Denali Ultimate Package elevates your driving experience with the Dual SkyScape 2-panel power sunroof and Adaptive Ride Control ensuring every journey is as enjoyable as the destination. For those who love adventure the Trailering Package complete with a factory-installed hitch and heavy-duty cooling system allows you to tow up to 4000 lbs effortlessly. Stay connected with the advanced 8 diagonal GMC Infotainment System featuring navigation Bluetooth streaming and compatibility with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With 3 years of Remote Access control your Acadia from your smartphone making it easier than ever to manage your vehicle. The 2023 GMC Acadia Denali is not just an SUV; it’s a statement of style power and sophistication. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

55,056 KM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
55,056KM
VIN 1GKKNXLS2PZ163050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5292A
  • Mileage 55,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Wireless Charging for select devices
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
E10 Fuel capable
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON H-RATED BLACKWALL
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
SEAT ADJUSTER PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH 3.6L V6 ENGINE (STD)
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes factory-installed hitch 4000 lbs. towing 7-pin wiring harness Class III hitch (V08) heavy-duty cooling system (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Engine control stop/start system
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding body-colour driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators
Liftgate power programmable hands free with emblem projection
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Remote Keyless Entry extended range with lock and unlock feature
Air conditioning rear
Roof rails bright
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Antenna body-colour roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps front projector type LED
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Exhaust dual outlet with bright tips
Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage includes rear storage drawer
Lamp Package interior deluxe
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Grille signature Denali
SEATING 6-PASSENGER (2-2-2 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd row flat-folding captain's chairs with Smart Slide and 3rd row manual-folding 50/50 split-bench seat (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER
DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (CWM) Denali Technology Package content (C3U) Dual SkyScape 2-panel power sunroof (F45) Adaptive Ride Control.
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Steering wheel wrapped with mounted audio and cruise controls
Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in front door panel 2 bottle holders in front door panel 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row 10 total
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet 120-volt 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Suspension Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Floor mats carpeted front and second row (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted third row (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seats heated and ventilated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks
USB ports 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect
SiriusXM with 360L. Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan...
Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced v...
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) Ultra Bright machined aluminum
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed (Replaced with (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control when (PEC) Denali Ultimate Package is ordered.)
Display enhanced driver instrument information 8 Inch multi-colour reconfigurable
WHEELS 20 Inch (50.8 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD)
Alternator 155 amps (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine without (V92) Trailering Package.)
Axle 3.49 final drive ratio (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine only.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

