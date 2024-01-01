$46,980+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
Denali
2023 GMC Acadia
Denali
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5292A
- Mileage 55,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the Power and Luxury of the 2023 GMC Acadia Denali: Perfect for the Discerning Canadian Driver Step into the world of refined power and luxury with the 2023 GMC Acadia Denali. This used SUV dressed in an elegant Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior is designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. The robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers an impressive 310 horsepower ensuring a thrilling yet smooth drive while the 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain provide superior control and handling in all Canadian weather conditions. Inside the Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seats offer unparalleled comfort accommodating up to six passengers with its versatile 2-2-2 seating configuration. The Denali Ultimate Package elevates your driving experience with the Dual SkyScape 2-panel power sunroof and Adaptive Ride Control ensuring every journey is as enjoyable as the destination. For those who love adventure the Trailering Package complete with a factory-installed hitch and heavy-duty cooling system allows you to tow up to 4000 lbs effortlessly. Stay connected with the advanced 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System featuring navigation Bluetooth streaming and compatibility with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With 3 years of Remote Access control your Acadia from your smartphone making it easier than ever to manage your vehicle. The 2023 GMC Acadia Denali is not just an SUV; it’s a statement of style power and sophistication. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Dean Cooley GM
