<p>4.8,auto,ext cab,4x4. Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Tow ready, with boxliner and roll type box cover.  Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 204,400kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $13,750. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

204,400 KM

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

12120948

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCRKSEA3CZ122110

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 204,400 KM

4.8,auto,ext cab,4x4. Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Tow ready, with boxliner and roll type box cover.  Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 204,400kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $13,750. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

CD Player

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500