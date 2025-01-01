$13,750+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 204,400 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8,auto,ext cab,4x4. Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Tow ready, with boxliner and roll type box cover. Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 204,400kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $13,750. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442