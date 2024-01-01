Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. mirrors, CD stereo. Work ready  3500 cargo equipped with divider, shelving, ladder rack plus sliding side door option. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied, with 361,400kms. An ideal entry level unit for your new business. Only $10,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Express

361,400 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Express

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1710437535
  2. 1710437542
  3. 1710437548
  4. 1710437555
  5. 1710437561
  6. 1710437567
  7. 1710437573
  8. 1710437578
  9. 1710437584
  10. 1710437590
  11. 1710437597
  12. 1710437602
Contact Seller

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
361,400KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCZGTCG2E1106593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 361,400 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. mirrors, CD stereo. Work ready  3500 cargo equipped with divider, shelving, ladder rack plus sliding side door option. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied, with 361,400kms. An ideal entry level unit for your new business. Only $10,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van 224,200 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 GMC Savana Cargo Van 200,900 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Savana for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 GMC Savana 100,550 KM $35,000 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Express