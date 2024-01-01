$10,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express
2014 Chevrolet Express
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 361,400 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. mirrors, CD stereo. Work ready 3500 cargo equipped with divider, shelving, ladder rack plus sliding side door option. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied, with 361,400kms. An ideal entry level unit for your new business. Only $10,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442