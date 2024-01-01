2014 Chevrolet Express

Menu
5.3,auto,8 pass. AWD. Well equipped LS model with air, tilt, cruise, pw.pl. CD stereo. Easy clean vinyl floor covering plus cargo divider. Clean ,safetied and ready to go with 250,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

249,975 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

249,975KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GNSHBF49E1171524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 249,975 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3,auto,8 pass. AWD. Well equipped LS model with air, tilt, cruise, pw.pl. CD stereo. Easy clean vinyl floor covering plus cargo divider. Clean ,safetied and ready to go with 250,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

