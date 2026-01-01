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<p class=MsoNormal><em><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>5 Litre v8, super cab with 8 foot box, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise,pw ,pl, bluettoth media center radio. 6 seater, Clean, safety and ready to work , with only <strong>136,500 kms ,</strong> for an appt. to view.<strong>Monday</strong> <strong>to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m</strong>. Dealer permit #9964</span></span></em><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;><span class=js-trim-text><span style=border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;><em>. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 24,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or <strong>text Cam</strong></em> (204)290-1908</span></span></span></p>

2019 Ford F-150

136,400 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 8' BOX

Watch This Vehicle
14440819

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 8' BOX

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
136,400KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E59KKD10344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 136,400 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Litre v8, super cab with 8 foot box, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise,pw ,pl, bluettoth media center radio. 6 seater, Clean, safety and ready to work , with only 136,500 kms , for an appt. to view.Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. Dealer permit #9964. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 24,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam (204)290-1908

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2019 Ford F-150