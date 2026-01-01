$24,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 8' BOX
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 8' BOX
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 136,400 KM
Vehicle Description
5 Litre v8, super cab with 8 foot box, auto ,air ,tilt, cruise,pw ,pl, bluettoth media center radio. 6 seater, Clean, safety and ready to work , with only 136,500 kms , for an appt. to view.Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. Dealer permit #9964. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. 24,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam (204)290-1908
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