<p>LOCAL TRADE . 2012 COROLLA LE WITH ONLY 109051 KM . SUNROOF AND PUSH BUTTON START .</p>

2012 Toyota Corolla

109,051 KM

Details

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla

LE

12216939

2012 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,051KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2590
  • Mileage 109,051 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL TRADE . 2012 COROLLA LE WITH ONLY 109051 KM . SUNROOF AND PUSH BUTTON START .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2012 Toyota Corolla