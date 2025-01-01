2012 Toyota Corolla

$12,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2590
- Mileage 109,051 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL TRADE . 2012 COROLLA LE WITH ONLY 109051 KM . SUNROOF AND PUSH BUTTON START .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Portage Toyota
Saskatchewan Ave
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
