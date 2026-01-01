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2018 Nissan Altima
S 2.5 S
2018 Nissan Altima
S 2.5 S
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
157,054KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP2JC276534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Curvy, dramatic styling gives this Nissan Altima an upscale vibe, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2018 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 157,054 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is S. The S trim adds some nice features to this Altima. It comes with remote start, a rearview camera, heated front seats, an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, steering wheel-mounted audio control, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Curvy, dramatic styling gives this Nissan Altima an upscale vibe, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2018 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 157,054 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is S. The S trim adds some nice features to this Altima. It comes with remote start, a rearview camera, heated front seats, an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, steering wheel-mounted audio control, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
remote start
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2018 Nissan Altima