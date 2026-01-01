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<b>Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>This Ford Mustang attracts drivers with its impressive ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance icon. This 2020 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. Its easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon.<br> <br>This low mileage coupe has just 13,700 km. Its Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 480HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Mustangs trim level is BULLITT Fastback. This menacing BULLITT is synonymous with power and credibility, offering exclusive wheels, highland green paint colour and subtle exterior styling cues. Crank up the options with this BULLITT Mustang offering an premium list of features such as leather bucket seats, SYNC 3 with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a large 8 inch touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Additional features include power front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, front fog lights, a proximity key for push button start, dual stainless steel exhaust, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, a limited slip differential and MagneRide Magnetic sport suspension. This ultra cool Bullitt Mustang is an unmistakable icon. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8K01L5581913 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8K01L5581913</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2020 Ford Mustang

13,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT Fastback BULLITT

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14439391

2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT Fastback BULLITT

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,700KM
VIN 1FA6P8K01L5581913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 13,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Ford Mustang attracts drivers with its impressive ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance icon. This 2020 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon.

This low mileage coupe has just 13,700 km. It's Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 480HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mustang's trim level is BULLITT Fastback. This menacing BULLITT is synonymous with power and credibility, offering exclusive wheels, highland green paint colour and subtle exterior styling cues. Crank up the options with this BULLITT Mustang offering an premium list of features such as leather bucket seats, SYNC 3 with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a large 8 inch touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Additional features include power front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, front fog lights, a proximity key for push button start, dual stainless steel exhaust, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, a limited slip differential and MagneRide Magnetic sport suspension. This ultra cool Bullitt Mustang is an unmistakable icon. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8K01L5581913.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2020 Ford Mustang