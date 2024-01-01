$34,294+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Navigation
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$34,294
+ taxes & licensing
84,069KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBX3LD642528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 84,069 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk has some off-road attitude with unique exterior accents, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and also comes with front fog lights. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels and an upgraded Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Selec-Terrain with Rock mode and driveline traction control, ParkView back-up camera, gloss black roof rails and remote keyless entry. You will also get a 12 way power driver seat and a 60-40 split bench rear seat, making this mighty SUV the ultimate weekend warrior! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect 4, Selec-terrain.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX3LD642528.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $254.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11972 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Selec-Terrain
UConnect 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Jeep Cherokee