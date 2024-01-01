$32,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80th Anniversary 4x4
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80th Anniversary 4x4
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon, One Owner, 80th Anniversary Cherokee, Very Well Equipped with the 3.2 V6 Pentastar, Trailer Tow Package, Premium Alpine Speaker System, Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drive and Passenger Heated Leather Seats, Power Rear Hatch, Heated Steering Wheel, 8.4 Touch Screen, Navigation, Apple/Android Car Play, and so much more.....
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Used Car Factory
The Used Car Factory
Dealership
Call Dealer
204-541-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277