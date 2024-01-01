2021 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
106,589 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
80th Anniversary 4x4

80th Anniversary 4x4

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

  1. 1708033510
  2. 1708033509
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

106,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCX5MD141155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon, One Owner, 80th Anniversary Cherokee, Very Well Equipped with the 3.2 V6 Pentastar, Trailer Tow Package, Premium Alpine Speaker System, Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drive and Passenger Heated Leather Seats, Power Rear Hatch, Heated Steering Wheel, 8.4 Touch Screen, Navigation, Apple/Android Car Play, and so much more.....

 

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

  

Vehicle Features

Packages

26U
AHT
DFH
DMD
EHK
JYX9
PBJ
RC3
WPX

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

204-541-1277

