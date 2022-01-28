$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass
Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
13,975KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8246922
- Stock #: 0838
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB6LT115197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $46345 - Our Price is just $44995!
The functional nature of this Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2020 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged 4x4 capability into an attractive package. For the compact SUV with full size feel, check out this Jeep Compass.This low mileage SUV has just 13,975 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, LED taillights and a 7 inch digital dash. This Compass also features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black and chrome accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless N' Go, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB6LT115197.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
UConnect
Keyless N' Go
