$62,794 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 1 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9998279

9998279 Stock #: 23078A

23078A VIN: 1FTEW1EP6MKE61097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space White Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,129 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Convenience Tow Package Interior remote start Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.