2021 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
16,842KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298255
- Stock #: 0852
- VIN: 1C4HJXCG5MW571472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $59735 - Our Price is just $57995!
Whether a highway or high pass, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
This Wrangler is on the JL platform released in 2018. It is simply the most capable Jeep Wrangler to date. No matter where your next adventure takes you, you'll use less gas, have less trouble, and make it much farther in this Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 16,842 kms. It's sting-gray clear coat in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon. This Rubicon is as rough as they come with aluminum wheels, red tow hooks, performance suspension, selectable locking differentials, more skid plates, heavy duty shocks, off road suspension, black exterior accents, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, Rubicon logo on seats, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes withUconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Body Colored Fender Flares, Body Color 3-piece Hard Top, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXCG5MW571472.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote proximity keyless entry
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
Body Colored Fender Flares
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7