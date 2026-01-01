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<b>Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Klipsch Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>With room for you and yours and the rugged capability to tackle anything that lies ahead, this 2026 Armada is the perfect family adventure vehicle. This 2026 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>This 2026 Nissan Armada with its excellent road manners is arguably one of the best SUVs on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all passengers comfortable as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.<br> <br>This SUV has 14,507 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 425HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Armadas trim level is PRO-4X. Experience premium capability and comfort with this adventure-ready SUV, crafted to deliver confidence on every journey. Its advanced four-wheel drive and adaptive suspension provide smooth, composed handling across diverse terrain, while the auto-leveling rear suspension ensures stability even under heavy loads. Inside, youll find refined craftsmanship with quilted leather seating, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control for personalized comfort in every row. The cutting-edge infotainment system features dual 14.3-inch displays, a Klipsch premium audio system, built-in Google integration, and wireless connectivity for seamless convenience. With intelligent safety technologies like ProPILOT Assist, blind spot intervention, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera system, this SUV surrounds you with confidence, control, and sophistication every time you drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Klipsch Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2026 Nissan Armada

14,507 KM

Details Description Features

$88,794

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Nissan Armada

PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

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14131030

2026 Nissan Armada

PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$88,794

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,507KM
VIN JN8AY3DE9T9431087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3077
  • Mileage 14,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Klipsch Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With room for you and yours and the rugged capability to tackle anything that lies ahead, this 2026 Armada is the perfect family adventure vehicle. This 2026 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2026 Nissan Armada with its excellent road manners is arguably one of the best SUVs on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all passengers comfortable as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.

This SUV has 14,507 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 425HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Armada's trim level is PRO-4X. Experience premium capability and comfort with this adventure-ready SUV, crafted to deliver confidence on every journey. Its advanced four-wheel drive and adaptive suspension provide smooth, composed handling across diverse terrain, while the auto-leveling rear suspension ensures stability even under heavy loads. Inside, youll find refined craftsmanship with quilted leather seating, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control for personalized comfort in every row. The cutting-edge infotainment system features dual 14.3-inch displays, a Klipsch premium audio system, built-in Google integration, and wireless connectivity for seamless convenience. With intelligent safety technologies like ProPILOT Assist, blind spot intervention, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera system, this SUV surrounds you with confidence, control, and sophistication every time you drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Klipsch Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Cooled Seats

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

360 Camera
Collision Mitigation
Klipsch Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2026 Nissan Armada PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2026 Nissan Armada PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 14,507 KM $88,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$88,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2026 Nissan Armada