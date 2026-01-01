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2026 Nissan Armada
PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2026 Nissan Armada
PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$88,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
14,507KM
VIN JN8AY3DE9T9431087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3077
- Mileage 14,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Klipsch Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With room for you and yours and the rugged capability to tackle anything that lies ahead, this 2026 Armada is the perfect family adventure vehicle. This 2026 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2026 Nissan Armada with its excellent road manners is arguably one of the best SUVs on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all passengers comfortable as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.
This SUV has 14,507 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 425HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Armada's trim level is PRO-4X. Experience premium capability and comfort with this adventure-ready SUV, crafted to deliver confidence on every journey. Its advanced four-wheel drive and adaptive suspension provide smooth, composed handling across diverse terrain, while the auto-leveling rear suspension ensures stability even under heavy loads. Inside, youll find refined craftsmanship with quilted leather seating, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control for personalized comfort in every row. The cutting-edge infotainment system features dual 14.3-inch displays, a Klipsch premium audio system, built-in Google integration, and wireless connectivity for seamless convenience. With intelligent safety technologies like ProPILOT Assist, blind spot intervention, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera system, this SUV surrounds you with confidence, control, and sophistication every time you drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Klipsch Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With room for you and yours and the rugged capability to tackle anything that lies ahead, this 2026 Armada is the perfect family adventure vehicle. This 2026 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2026 Nissan Armada with its excellent road manners is arguably one of the best SUVs on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all passengers comfortable as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.
This SUV has 14,507 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 425HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Armada's trim level is PRO-4X. Experience premium capability and comfort with this adventure-ready SUV, crafted to deliver confidence on every journey. Its advanced four-wheel drive and adaptive suspension provide smooth, composed handling across diverse terrain, while the auto-leveling rear suspension ensures stability even under heavy loads. Inside, youll find refined craftsmanship with quilted leather seating, climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control for personalized comfort in every row. The cutting-edge infotainment system features dual 14.3-inch displays, a Klipsch premium audio system, built-in Google integration, and wireless connectivity for seamless convenience. With intelligent safety technologies like ProPILOT Assist, blind spot intervention, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera system, this SUV surrounds you with confidence, control, and sophistication every time you drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Klipsch Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
360 Camera
Collision Mitigation
Klipsch Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2026 Nissan Armada PRO-4X - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 14,507 KM $88,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$88,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2026 Nissan Armada