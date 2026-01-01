$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma
2WD | Closed cab | Auxiliary input
2012 Toyota Tacoma
2WD | Closed cab | Auxiliary input
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 156,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2.7L 4 Cylinder 156,500 km. 2WD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.
Auxiliary input
Cruise control
Enclosed cab
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737