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local mb car, alloys, sunroof, remote start, back up camera, heated seats

2014 Honda Civic

196,694 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14083743

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

  1. 14083743
  2. 14083743
  3. 14083743
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  7. 14083743
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,694KM
VIN 2HGFB2F50EH021745

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 26043
  • Mileage 196,694 KM

Vehicle Description

local mb car, alloys, sunroof, remote start, back up camera, heated seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

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49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2014 Honda Civic