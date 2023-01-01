Menu
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com<br /><br /></p><div><br />2015 GMC Sierra Denali with 285000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. </div><div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Command start </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Leather interior </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Heated and cooled seats </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Heated steering wheel </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Back up camera with park sensors </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Dual climate control </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Lane departure warning </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Bluetooth </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Sunroof </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Tonneau cover </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </span></div>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

285,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Denali

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1700087723
  2. 1700087598
  3. 1700087722
  4. 1700087723
  5. 1700087598
  6. 1700087723
  7. 1700087722
  8. 1700087723
  9. 1700087722
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

285,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2WEJ9FG450864

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101161
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

2015 GMC Sierra Denali with 285000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied.  Command start Leather interior Heated and cooled seats Heated steering wheel Back up camera with park sensors Dual climate control Lane departure warning Bluetooth Sunroof Tonneau cover  We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

204-371-6737

