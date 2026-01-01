$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Civic
LX
2015 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
112,507KM
VIN 2HGFB2F42FH043528
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Grey
- Mileage 112,507 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL MB CAR, no accidents, 2 way viper remote start, heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, a/m alloys
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
204-326-2220
Alternate Numbers204-392-8814
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2015 Honda Civic