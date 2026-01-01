Menu
Account
Sign In
LOCAL MB CAR, no accidents, 2 way viper remote start, heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, a/m alloys

2015 Honda Civic

112,507 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14083740

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

  1. 14083740
  2. 14083740
  3. 14083740
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
112,507KM
VIN 2HGFB2F42FH043528

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 112,507 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL MB CAR, no accidents, 2 way viper remote start, heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, a/m alloys

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LIMITED for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Toyota Sienna LIMITED 145,672 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 151,305 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Honda Odyssey Touring 144,205 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2015 Honda Civic