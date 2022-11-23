$CALL+ tax & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2017 Ford Edge
4DR SEL AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
50,433KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9330424
- Stock #: UM-127
- VIN: 2FMPK4J90HBB80891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,433 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This low mileage SUV has just 50,433 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J90HBB80891.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.
