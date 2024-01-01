$32,895+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 18RA15
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Ram 1500 Sport with 129000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record
Command start
Color matched sport seats
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Tonneau cover
Dual climate control
Sunroof
Alpine sound system
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
