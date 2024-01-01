$21,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
169,209KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7GM4FS609286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Cream
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,209 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Seatbelt force limiters
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
4WD selector: electronic
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Tire type: all terrain
Spare tire size: full-size
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Total speakers: 6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Emissions: 50 state
Upholstery: premium cloth
Shift knob trim: chrome
Mirror color: black
4WD type: part time
Axle ratio: 3.21
Door handle color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Infotainment: Uconnect
Pickup bed light
Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Rear brake width: 0.87
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
Alternator: 160 amps
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Paint: two-tone
Rear seat folding: folds up
Trailer hitch: Class IV
Steering ratio: 17.9
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Storage: door pockets / in floor / under rear seats
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen / quad headlights
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Grille color: black / body-color surround
Tailgate: power locking / removable
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
2015 RAM 1500