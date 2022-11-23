Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

98,333 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 9374656
  2. 9374656
  3. 9374656
  4. 9374656
  5. 9374656
  6. 9374656
  7. 9374656
  8. 9374656
  9. 9374656
Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9374656
  • Stock #: A0483
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E58LFC42812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Mazda

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 8,535 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX AT
 78,918 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 81,135 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory