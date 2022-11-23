$40,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2020 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB
Location
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
98,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9374656
- Stock #: A0483
- VIN: 1FTEW1E58LFC42812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 98,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
