$9,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-941-9080
2003 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 4x4
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$9,986
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10002683
- VIN: 1ftrw08lx3kb37489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 310,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN ! RUST FREE WEST COAST TRUCK!! 310 000KM HIGHWAY DRIVEN!! HIGH KMS BUT LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME!! FULLY LOADED LARIAT MODEL!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! EXTENTED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 246 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.