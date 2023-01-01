Menu
2003 Ford F-150

310,000 KM

$9,986

+ tax & licensing
$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2003 Ford F-150

2003 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4

2003 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

310,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002683
  • VIN: 1ftrw08lx3kb37489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 310,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN ! RUST FREE WEST COAST TRUCK!! 310 000KM HIGHWAY DRIVEN!! HIGH KMS BUT LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME!! FULLY LOADED LARIAT MODEL!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! EXTENTED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 246 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

