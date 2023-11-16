$9,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr North
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
- VIN: 1J4NF2GB7AD639214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Safety
Excellent condition.
Beautifully detailed 2010 Jeep Patriot has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an 4X4 drivetrain.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Some of the features Includes:
- Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
- Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- 4 Speakers
and many more
