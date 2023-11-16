Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

222,275 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2010 Jeep Patriot

2010 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

2010 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

222,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492830
  • Stock #: AD639214
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB7AD639214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AD639214
  • Mileage 222,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

 

Fresh Safety

 

Excellent condition.

Beautifully detailed 2010 Jeep Patriot has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an 4X4 drivetrain.

 

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

 

Some of the features Includes:

    • Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
    • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
    • Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control
    • Front-Wheel Drive
    • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
    • Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
    • 4 Speakers

and many more

 

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca

The Car Guy Inc.

We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

