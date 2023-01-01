$17,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
193,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9563740
- Stock #: CONSIGN
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF7CFA97680
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 193,000 KM
JUST IN 2012 FORD F150 CREW CAB XLT 4X4 5.0L THIS TRUCK IS A CLEAN TRUCK WITH A PAINT TO MATCH CAP AND ALSO HAS COMMAND START FOR OUR COLD WINETR DAYS. THE TRUCK ALSO HAS A SET OF AFTERMARRKET WHEELS AND TIRES WHICH GIVES IT A GOOD LOOK. THE CARFAX ON THIS TRUCK IS GOOD WITH NO BIG HITS SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
LIMITED TIME OFFER 1 0YEAR UNLIMTED KM WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
