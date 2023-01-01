Menu
2012 Ford F-150

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Xlt Crew Cab 5.0l

2012 Ford F-150

Xlt Crew Cab 5.0l

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9563740
  Stock #: CONSIGN
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF7CFA97680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2012 FORD F150 CREW CAB XLT 4X4 5.0L THIS TRUCK IS A CLEAN TRUCK WITH A PAINT TO MATCH CAP AND ALSO HAS COMMAND START FOR OUR COLD WINETR DAYS. THE TRUCK ALSO HAS A SET OF AFTERMARRKET WHEELS AND TIRES WHICH GIVES IT A GOOD LOOK. THE CARFAX ON THIS TRUCK IS GOOD WITH NO BIG HITS SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. 

 

LIMITED TIME OFFER 1 0YEAR UNLIMTED KM  WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

