2012 Honda Civic
LX
171,552KM
Used
- Stock #: F4UV62
- VIN: 2HGFB2F41CH058775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
ECO Assist System
Aluminum-alloy engine block
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Side-impact door beams
Child-proof rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Cup Holders
Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Remote fuel filler door release
Remote trunk release w/lock
Driver footrest
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Headlights-on reminder
(1) 12V pwr outlet
Front & rear door pocket storage bins
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable sett...
Power Outlet
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
P195/65HR15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Integrated glass antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Seat Trim-Cloth
