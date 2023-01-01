2012 Honda Civic

$12,985 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 5 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9468345

9468345 Stock #: F4UV62

F4UV62 VIN: 2HGFB2F41CH058775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UV62

Mileage 171,552 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension ECO Assist System Aluminum-alloy engine block Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS) 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control Safety Brake Assist Emergency Trunk Release Side-impact door beams Child-proof rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger Front Cup Holders Cargo Area Light Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Engine Immobilizer Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer Remote fuel filler door release Remote trunk release w/lock Driver footrest Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Front map lights Tilt & telescopic steering column Maintenance Minder system Air conditioning w/air filtration system Dual Vanity Mirrors Headlights-on reminder (1) 12V pwr outlet Front & rear door pocket storage bins 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable sett... Convenience Power Outlet Exterior Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Compact spare tire w/steel wheel P195/65HR15 all-season tires 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers 15" steel wheels w/full covers Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Front Reading Lamps-Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Seat Trim-Cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.