$28,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
2021 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Rallye Red]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24071
- Mileage 61,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello Friend, Welcome to Ride Time's "Love at First Drive" Event! As we embrace the romantic spirit of February, we're excited to introduce you to an experience where your heart connects with the perfect drive. Building on the momentum of our recent achievements, our "Love at First Drive" Event is all about sparking a connection between you and your ideal vehicle. Discover Your Automotive Match: Our carefully curated selection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles is diverse and thoughtful, just like your individual preferences. With most options priced under $30,000, find the car that resonates with your lifestyle, whether for daily use or weekend escapes. Enchanting Pricing for Your Heart's Desire: We've fine-tuned our pricing to align with the current market, ensuring you find a deal to fall head over heels for. Our adjusted prices reflect the very essence of value and attraction, making this the perfect time for you to choose your next vehicle. Financing That Complements Your Life: Love should be effortless, and so should buying a car. We're offering flexible financing options, including our attractive No Payments For 90 Days OAC. With some of the best rates around, your dream car is now within easy reach. A Quality You'll Adore: Every vehicle at Ride Time undergoes a Manitoba Safety Inspection and comes with a detailed CarFax report, ensuring you start your journey on a note of trust and assurance. And our Oil 4 Life Program is our way of showing continuous care, offering you potential savings year after year. We're Here for You, in Every Way You Prefer: Connect with us in the way that suits you best text us at 204-400-1965, explore our selection at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person for that special touch, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. We're ready to assist you in finding your automotive love. Seize the Moment: The "Love at First Drive" Event is more than just a promotion it's your opportunity to ignite a romance with the perfect car. Come and experience a car-buying journey filled with passion, value, and excitement. Join us at the "Love at First Drive" Event and let your heart find its way on the road! Warm Regards, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080) Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Automatic, Save on Fuel!, Manitoba Safety Certified, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Hand Selected Used Cars, Priced Below Market w/ Technology!, All of our vehicles come with our "Oil 4 Life" Program (approx $200/year savings), FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Apply for Financing on This Vehicle: https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2021 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Rallye Red Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161