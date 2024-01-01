Menu
<p><strong><u>Dealer#4660</u></strong></p><p><em><strong>Will be uploading pictures soon</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Clean Title </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Please contact us at 2042551297 for more information.</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Address: </strong>2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB</em></p><p>This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT has only 107,100 km on the odometer, making it a reliable and affordable option for families on the move. Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to take it for a test drive and experience the spaciousness and versatility of this popular minivan.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile:</strong> The Grand Caravan offers ample seating for up to 7 passengers and plenty of cargo space for all your familys needs.</li><li><strong>Powerful and Efficient:</strong> The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides a smooth and efficient ride, while still offering plenty of power for towing or hauling.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> The Grand Caravan comes standard with multiple safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera, ensuring your peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Tech Savvy:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, and a premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Convenient Comfort:</strong> Enjoy power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with heated mirrors and a tilt steering wheel, for a comfortable and convenient driving experience.</li></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-outline-level: 3;><strong><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>At <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong> (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Why Choose Us?</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>In-House Financing:</span></strong></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level2 lfo1; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>No Job? No Credit? No Problem!</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide <strong>2 pieces of ID</strong> and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!</span></li></ul></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>          Open Loans:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Finance today and pay off tomorrow with <strong>no penalties and no extra fees!</strong></span></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Third-Party Financing:</span></strong></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level2 lfo1; tab-stops: list 1.0in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 18.4px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>(Open loan option available!</span></li></ul></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list .5in;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Warranties Available:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from <strong>6 to 24 months</strong> for added peace of mind.</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Connect With Us!</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Hours:</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><em><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.</span></em></p><p> </p><p> </p>

