$16,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford Focus
ST
2013 Ford Focus
ST
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
172,705KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FADP3L95DL165593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11121
- Mileage 172,705 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
Additional Features
digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Watts: 100
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Spare tire size: full-size
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Total speakers: 6
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear seat folding
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Axle ratio: 4.06
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Headlight bezel color: black
Rear brake width: .43
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 2
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen / quad headlights
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carland
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 177,129 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 220,000 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L 169,478 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Email Carland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2013 Ford Focus