2013 Ford Focus

172,705 KM

Details Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

ST

2013 Ford Focus

ST

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

172,705KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3L95DL165593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11121
  • Mileage 172,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Watts: 100
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Spare tire size: full-size
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Total speakers: 6
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear seat folding
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Axle ratio: 4.06
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Headlight bezel color: black
Rear brake width: .43
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 2
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen / quad headlights
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-XXXX

204-227-4600

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

2013 Ford Focus