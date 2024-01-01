$11,988+ tax & licensing
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11149
- Mileage 172,476 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV that boasts a powerful EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine, capable of producing 178 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and efficient shifting.
The exterior of the 2015 Ford Escape SE is sleek and modern, with a dynamic grille and sculpted lines. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a rear spoiler. Other exterior features include power mirrors, a roof rack, and a rearview camera for added convenience.
Moving inside, the 2015 Ford Escape SE offers a spacious and comfortable cabin that is packed with standard features. It has seating for up to five passengers, with cloth upholstery and a 6-way power-adjustable drivers seat. The rear seats are split-folding and can be folded flat to create additional cargo space.
The infotainment system is centered around a 6-speaker audio system with a 4.2-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port. It also comes with a CD player, satellite radio, and an auxiliary audio jack. Other interior features include a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, and a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat.
Safety features on the 2015 Ford Escape SE include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length side curtain airbags. It also comes with MyKey, which allows parents to set speed and audio limits for their teenage drivers.
Overall, the 2015 Ford Escape SE is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride, powerful engine, and a long list of standard features. Whether youre commuting to work or hitting the open road, the Escape SE is sure to impress.
Carland
