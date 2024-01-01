Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2015 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV that boasts a powerful EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine, capable of producing 178 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and efficient shifting. The exterior of the 2015 Ford Escape SE is sleek and modern, with a dynamic grille and sculpted lines. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a rear spoiler. Other exterior features include power mirrors, a roof rack, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Moving inside, the 2015 Ford Escape SE offers a spacious and comfortable cabin that is packed with standard features. It has seating for up to five passengers, with cloth upholstery and a 6-way power-adjustable drivers seat. The rear seats are split-folding and can be folded flat to create additional cargo space. The infotainment system is centered around a 6-speaker audio system with a 4.2-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port. It also comes with a CD player, satellite radio, and an auxiliary audio jack. Other interior features include a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, and a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat. Safety features on the 2015 Ford Escape SE include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length side curtain airbags. It also comes with MyKey, which allows parents to set speed and audio limits for their teenage drivers. Overall, the 2015 Ford Escape SE is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride, powerful engine, and a long list of standard features. Whether youre commuting to work or hitting the open road, the Escape SE is sure to impress.

2015 Ford Escape

172,476 KM

Details Description

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

  1. 11258606
  2. 11258606
  3. 11258606
  4. 11258606
  5. 11258606
  6. 11258606
  7. 11258606
  8. 11258606
  9. 11258606
  10. 11258606
  11. 11258606
  12. 11258606
  13. 11258606
  14. 11258606
  15. 11258606
  16. 11258606
  17. 11258606
Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
172,476KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GX6FUC17977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11149
  • Mileage 172,476 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV that boasts a powerful EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine, capable of producing 178 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and efficient shifting.



The exterior of the 2015 Ford Escape SE is sleek and modern, with a dynamic grille and sculpted lines. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a rear spoiler. Other exterior features include power mirrors, a roof rack, and a rearview camera for added convenience.



Moving inside, the 2015 Ford Escape SE offers a spacious and comfortable cabin that is packed with standard features. It has seating for up to five passengers, with cloth upholstery and a 6-way power-adjustable drivers seat. The rear seats are split-folding and can be folded flat to create additional cargo space.



The infotainment system is centered around a 6-speaker audio system with a 4.2-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port. It also comes with a CD player, satellite radio, and an auxiliary audio jack. Other interior features include a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, and a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat.



Safety features on the 2015 Ford Escape SE include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length side curtain airbags. It also comes with MyKey, which allows parents to set speed and audio limits for their teenage drivers.



Overall, the 2015 Ford Escape SE is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride, powerful engine, and a long list of standard features. Whether youre commuting to work or hitting the open road, the Escape SE is sure to impress.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Limited 131,811 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance 170,048 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus ST for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Focus ST 172,705 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape