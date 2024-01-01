$14,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
2014 Infiniti QX60
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
191,816KM
Used
VIN 5N1AL0MM5EC525839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Slate
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11151
- Mileage 191,816 KM
2014 Infiniti QX60