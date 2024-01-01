Menu
The 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. It comes equipped with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 138 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Trax LS also features front-wheel drive. Inside, the Trax LS offers seating for up to five passengers and boasts a spacious and well-designed cabin. Standard features include cloth upholstery, air conditioning, power windows and locks and a six-speaker audio system. Safety features on the Trax LS includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, and a suite of airbags. The Trax LS also includes OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, providing a reliable and convenient connection on the go. Overall, the 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is a solid choice for drivers seeking a reliable and practical compact SUV. Its factory default features offer a comfortable and convenient driving experience, making it a great option for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

113,368 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

113,368KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJKEBXEL164003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11184
  • Mileage 113,368 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. It comes equipped with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 138 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Trax LS also features front-wheel drive.



Inside, the Trax LS offers seating for up to five passengers and boasts a spacious and well-designed cabin. Standard features include cloth upholstery, air conditioning, power windows and locks and a six-speaker audio system.

Safety features on the Trax LS includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, and a suite of airbags. The Trax LS also includes OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, providing a reliable and convenient connection on the go.



Overall, the 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is a solid choice for drivers seeking a reliable and practical compact SUV. Its factory default features offer a comfortable and convenient driving experience, making it a great option for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

