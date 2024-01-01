$12,988+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11184
- Mileage 113,368 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. It comes equipped with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 138 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Trax LS also features front-wheel drive.
Inside, the Trax LS offers seating for up to five passengers and boasts a spacious and well-designed cabin. Standard features include cloth upholstery, air conditioning, power windows and locks and a six-speaker audio system.
Safety features on the Trax LS includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, and a suite of airbags. The Trax LS also includes OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, providing a reliable and convenient connection on the go.
Overall, the 2014 Chevrolet Trax LS is a solid choice for drivers seeking a reliable and practical compact SUV. Its factory default features offer a comfortable and convenient driving experience, making it a great option for daily commutes and weekend adventures.
