Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

16,999 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD *LEATHER* *SAFETIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD *LEATHER* *SAFETIED*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 9562315
  2. 9562315
  3. 9562315
  4. 9562315
  5. 9562315
  6. 9562315
  7. 9562315
  8. 9562315
  9. 9562315
  10. 9562315
  11. 9562315
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,999KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9562315
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM9DC672206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,999 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

2013 NISSAN PATHFINDER SL LOADED AWD 3.5L 6 CYLINDER 7 passenger with 180,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED LEATHER seating, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $16,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 16,999 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 193,500 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Venza *A...
 177,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory