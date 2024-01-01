$29,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 RAM 1500
Sport Hemi - Htd Lthr, Nav, Alpine, Rmt Strt, Shorty!!
2013 RAM 1500
Sport Hemi - Htd Lthr, Nav, Alpine, Rmt Strt, Shorty!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
117,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6JR7CT2DG515325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # GT9731
- Mileage 117,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** THIS TRUCK WILL IMPRESS... NO EXAGGERATION, SHINES LIKE A 2022! *** UPGRADED WHEEL & DURATRAC TIRE SET INCLUDED!! *** COLOUR-MATCHED FLARES, SPORT HOOD, LEER TOPPER, DUAL EXHAUST!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2022 RAM 2500 Sport - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt Strt, 12in Screen, Nav 18,000 KM $64,800 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Whl, 12in Scrn, Nav 21,000 KM $86,600 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Spark LT - Rmt Start, 7 Inch Screen, CarPlay, $19800 Financed! 44,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2013 RAM 1500