Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** THIS TRUCK WILL IMPRESS... NO EXAGGERATION, SHINES LIKE A 2022! *** UPGRADED WHEEL & DURATRAC TIRE SET INCLUDED!! *** COLOUR-MATCHED FLARES, SPORT HOOD, LEER TOPPER, DUAL EXHAUST!!! *** </strong>Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2013 RAM 1500

117,000 KM

Details Description

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 RAM 1500

Sport Hemi - Htd Lthr, Nav, Alpine, Rmt Strt, Shorty!!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Sport Hemi - Htd Lthr, Nav, Alpine, Rmt Strt, Shorty!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11036912
  2. 11036912
  3. 11036912
  4. 11036912
  5. 11036912
  6. 11036912
  7. 11036912
  8. 11036912
  9. 11036912
  10. 11036912
  11. 11036912
  12. 11036912
  13. 11036912
  14. 11036912
  15. 11036912
  16. 11036912
  17. 11036912
  18. 11036912
  19. 11036912
  20. 11036912
  21. 11036912
  22. 11036912
  23. 11036912
  24. 11036912
  25. 11036912
  26. 11036912
  27. 11036912
  28. 11036912
  29. 11036912
  30. 11036912
  31. 11036912
  32. 11036912
  33. 11036912
  34. 11036912
  35. 11036912
  36. 11036912
  37. 11036912
  38. 11036912
  39. 11036912
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6JR7CT2DG515325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GT9731
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** THIS TRUCK WILL IMPRESS... NO EXAGGERATION, SHINES LIKE A 2022! *** UPGRADED WHEEL & DURATRAC TIRE SET INCLUDED!! *** COLOUR-MATCHED FLARES, SPORT HOOD, LEER TOPPER, DUAL EXHAUST!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 RAM 2500 Sport - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt Strt, 12in Screen, Nav for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 2500 Sport - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt Strt, 12in Screen, Nav 18,000 KM $64,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Whl, 12in Scrn, Nav for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Whl, 12in Scrn, Nav 21,000 KM $86,600 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark LT - Rmt Start, 7 Inch Screen, CarPlay, $19800 Financed! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Spark LT - Rmt Start, 7 Inch Screen, CarPlay, $19800 Financed! 44,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500