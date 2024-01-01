$15,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Hybrid
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Hybrid
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
191,429KM
Used
VIN 3VW637AJ9DM262116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E41070
- Mileage 191,429 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Parking brake trim: leather
Steering ratio: 16.4
Front brake width: 1.0
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Front brake diameter: 11.3
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5000
Axle ratio: 4.18
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Storage: door pockets / seatback
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / 6
Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone
Electric Motor HP: 27
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 20
Electric Motor Torque: 114
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 150
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 184
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 1600
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / 6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
2013 Volkswagen Jetta