Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

159,640 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 5.3L - Z71 PKG - CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 5.3L - Z71 PKG - CREW CAB

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1730931884
  2. 1730931884
  3. 1730931882
  4. 1730931882
  5. 1730931882
  6. 1730931883
  7. 1730931884
  8. 1730931884
  9. 1730931877
  10. 1730931878
  11. 1730931882
  12. 1730931877
  13. 1730931880
  14. 1730931864
  15. 1730931875
  16. 1730931878
  17. 1730931875
  18. 1730931875
  19. 1730931873
  20. 1730931865
  21. 1730931873
  22. 1730931861
  23. 1730931878
  24. 1730931876
  25. 1730931872
  26. 1730931875
  27. 1730931873
  28. 1730931874
  29. 1730931874
  30. 1730931873
  31. 1730931868
  32. 1730931877
  33. 1730931876
  34. 1730931879
  35. 1730931875
  36. 1730931875
  37. 1730931863
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,640KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC6EG444304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 159,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - 5.3L - X31 OFFROAD PKG - 6.5' BOX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - 5.3L - X31 OFFROAD PKG - 6.5' BOX 146,991 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLT 190,750 KM $25,959 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX AWD LOW KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Honda CR-V LX AWD LOW KMS 113,800 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500