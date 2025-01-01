$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
236,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7ER298400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ER298400
- Mileage 236,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Fresh Safety
Rebuilt
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
The Car Guy Inc
204-255-1297
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan