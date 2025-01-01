Menu
Dealer# 4660 
Fresh Safety
Rebuilt
Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

236,150 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary

12168654

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7ER298400

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ER298400
  • Mileage 236,150 KM

Dealer# 4660 

Fresh Safety

Rebuilt

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan