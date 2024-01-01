$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # EBB08147
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Comes Safetied
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
This stunning 2014 Ford Edge is ready to take you and your family anywhere you want to go! Some of the creature comforts include AWD,
3.5L V6 includes Bluetooth, leather heated seats, optional XM radio, cruise control, keyless entry, moon roof and much more!
Come by today for a test drive!
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
