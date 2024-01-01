Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

136,701 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

136,701KM
Used
VIN 1GCVCREC4FZ173593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5EFDN
  • Mileage 136,701 KM

Vehicle Description

2 Wheel Drive | Locally Owned | Backup Camera | Trailering Package |Transmission Cooler | Auto Locking Rear Differential |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Standard and only available on (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine with 2WD models.)
GVWR, 6900 lbs. (3130 kg) (Requires 2WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Safety

Airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System

Interior

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Exterior

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, front, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Headlamps, halogen reflector
Grille, chrome with chrome surround, chrome with chrome honeycomb mesh
Mirror caps, body-colour (Mirror caps will be Black when (PEC) Rally 2 Edition or (GE3) Rally 1 Edition is ordered.)
Door handles, body-colour (Door handles will be Black when (PEC) Rally 2 Edition or (GE3) Rally 1 Edition is ordered.)

Additional Features

