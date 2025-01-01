Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p><em><strong>Fresh Safety</strong></em></p><p>This spacious and stylish minivan is perfect for families or anyone needing extra room and comfort. The <strong>2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus</strong> is packed with high-value features designed to enhance your driving experience:</p><ul><li><strong>3rd Row Seating</strong> for plenty of passenger space</li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong> to help you get where you need to go</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for added safety and convenience</li><li><strong>Rear Air Conditioning</strong> to keep all passengers comfortable</li><li><strong>DVD Player</strong> to entertain the whole family on long trips</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio (Sirius)</strong> for endless entertainment options</li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong> for both the driver and passenger on colder days</li><li><strong>Wood Trim</strong> for a sophisticated, premium feel</li><li><strong>Leather Upholstery</strong> for a smooth and luxurious ride</li></ul><p>Whether youre running errands or taking a road trip, this Grand Caravan Crew Plus has everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Come see it today!</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

225,200 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG2FR501191

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FR501191
  • Mileage 225,200 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan