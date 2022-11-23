$38,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat Trailer Tow Pkg | Local
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$38,000
- Listing ID: 9363490
- Stock #: F4GBUU
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG4FFA35800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,916 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat Heated Seats | Backup Cam 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Blue Jeans Metallic
Low Mileage!
Key Features
- Equipment Group 500A
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Adjust Front Seats w/Front Seat Memory
- Power Adjust Pedals w/Memory
- 3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank
- SYNC Voice Activated System
Safety Features
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Integrated Trailer Brake Control
4WD, 136L Fuel Tank, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Automatic Temperature Control, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 500A Base, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Pedal Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC with MyFord Touch, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
