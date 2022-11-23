2015 Ford F-150

Sale $38,000 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 9 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9363490

9363490 Stock #: F4GBUU

F4GBUU VIN: 1FTFW1EG4FFA35800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,916 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 938.9 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Security System PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features Anti-Starter

