2015 Honda Civic

139,252 KM

Details

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
139,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB6E5XFH200238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Rallye Red]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24294
  • Mileage 139,252 KM

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

