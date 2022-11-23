2015 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 4 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9420970

9420970 Stock #: 7331A

7331A VIN: 1C4PJMCB6FW764277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cherry Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7331A

Mileage 112,485 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.