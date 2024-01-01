$12,988+ tax & licensing
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
126,510KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A57F7798735
- Exterior Colour Lime
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11110
- Mileage 126,510 KM
204-227-4600
2015 Kia Soul