Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 RAM 2500 LARAMIE POWER WAGON for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 RAM 2500

158,000 KM

Details Features

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 2500

LARAMIE POWER WAGON

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 2500

LARAMIE POWER WAGON

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1711133812
  2. 1711133812
  3. 1711133812
  4. 1711133812
  5. 1711133812
  6. 1711133812
  7. 1711133812
  8. 1711133812
  9. 1711133812
  10. 1711133812
  11. 1711133812
  12. 1711133812
  13. 1711133812
  14. 1711133812
  15. 1711133812
  16. 1711133812
  17. 1711133812
  18. 1711133812
  19. 1711133812
  20. 1711133812
Contact Seller

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6TR5FJ2FG504657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10838.0
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 164,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van Cargo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van Cargo 164,000 KM $27,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB 159,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 2500