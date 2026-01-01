$26,845+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Sport | FX4 Off Road | One Owner | Low Kilometers
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Sport | FX4 Off Road | One Owner | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$26,845
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,686 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want a capable, well-equipped half-ton that's ready to work and play, this 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport FX4 checks every box. With the FX4 Off-Road package, a punchy 2.7L EcoBoost V6, and 4WD, this truck is built for drivers who actually use their pickup not just park it.
Key Highlights:
- FX4 Off-Road Package engineered for serious off-road capability
- Sport appearance package adds aggressive styling to the Lariat trim
- 2.7L EcoBoost 6-cylinder engine delivering strong towing and hauling performance
- 4WD drivetrain ready for year-round Manitoba conditions
- Fuel efficiency of 10.4 L/100 km highway for a capable 4x4 truck
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-through for flexible cargo options
- Full folding bench with fold-up cushion rear seat practical for work gear or passengers
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for added security
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Visit us at birchwoodford.ca to explore this F-150, reserve it online, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is ready to help reach out anytime and we'll get you behind the wheel.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
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204-661-9555