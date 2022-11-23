Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

137,892 KM

Details

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

137,892KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9377278
  • Stock #: 0638
  VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW180638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,892 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, SIRIUS RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WOOD TRIM, POWER REAR HATCH, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 4WD, AIRBAGS, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LIFT GATE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING


___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Engine: 6 Cylinder Engine 3.2L
137892 KMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

