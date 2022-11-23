$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
- Listing ID: 9377278
- Stock #: 0638
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW180638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 137,892 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERA, SIRIUS RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WOOD TRIM, POWER REAR HATCH, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 4WD, AIRBAGS, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LIFT GATE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
Engine: 6 Cylinder Engine 3.2L
